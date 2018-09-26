To The Daily Sun,
America is at a point where a fundamental principle, the presumption of innocence, may be a casualty of the campaign against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh. This is a principle that we have held to be undoubted, axiomatic and elementary. Americans have held it as unquestioned all the way back to ancient Greece and Rome. Today we are seeing politicians on the national political scene, such as Sen. Hirono a Democrat from Hawaii, who in a Sept. 23 CNN interview, refused to acknowledge the principle as real, accepted and basic or that it applies to Kavanaugh at all.
Why single out Kavanaugh? Hirono is not clear on that but she referred to “how he approaches cases,” that “he’s very outcome-driven,” and is “against women’s reproductive choice.” This makes it sound like the presumption of innocence belongs only to those who agree with her. Those with whom she disagrees are guilty until proven innocent. It seems the senator has embraced the concept of “hate speech.”
Two women accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct in the early 1980s. One accusation asserts it happened when Kavanaugh was a high school student, the other when he was a college freshman. The judge has publicly, repeatedly, categorically, and unequivocally denied these accusations. More importantly, he has done so before the Senate Judiciary Committee investigators. If he lied to them, he committed a federal felony.
The first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, alleges Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party. A summary of “what we know” about these allegations at Vox.com says: “Ford admits that there are key details about the incident that she does not remember…” including the “location of the house.” Each of the four people Ford named as attending this party deny being there. Therapist notes three decades later describe an incident without naming Kavanaugh.
The second accuser, Deborah Ramirez, says Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party. According to The New Yorker, she “agrees there are significant gaps in her memories of the evening.” Both The New Yorker and The New York Times spoke to several dozen people, but could find no one to substantiate her accusation. The New Yorker reports at least seven people she named deny they attended the party in question, including a woman who said that she and Ramirez had been “best friends.”
Beyond the lack of evidence for the accusations themselves, they are inconsistent with evidence. Since the time of these alleged incidents the actions of Kavanaugh from accounts of many people, including women, some former girlfriends, who have known him for decades offer a completely consistent description of Kavanaugh. They describe him as a decent, respectful, honorable person. No one says they saw him, at any time and under any circumstances, do anything similar to what Ford and Ramirez claim.
The facts we know do not overcome the presumption of innocence. The only thing left is for the opposition to say that Kavanaugh simply does not get the presumption of innocence. If the presumption of innocence depends on one’s personal views, then we have much deeper problems as a country and a society. What’s next? Are we going to start parceling out the freedom of speech based on its content? Will we soon name a state religion? Are we going to change our right to keep and bear arms based on need?
All the presumptions of law, independent of evidence, are in favor of innocence. Every person is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty. If the presumption of innocence does not apply to Kavanaugh; it no longer applies to you or to me. That seems a real and dangerous change to America and who we are.
Marc Abear
Meredith
Whatever happened to investigating the claims of crime victims? I hope you found the hearings as interesting as I did. See what happens when the heat us turned on? She was credible and he was jumping the shark, fuming, and avoiding answering questions directly.. Kamala Harris scored a knockout with her question about whether he will ask president for an FBI investigation to ckear his name. He refused to give a yes or no answer. Again.
