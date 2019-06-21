To The Daily Sun,
After reading Lynn Chong's letter in Friday's paper (I read her's for amusement) I must recommend that she seek help for her eyesight as it seems to be in drastic need of improvement. If she doesn't believe there is a war against free speech in academia she either lives in a bubble or she is blind. Conservative speakers, including Condoleezza Rice of all people, have had their attendance canceled or have canceled themselves due to threats against them by students and/or "faculty."
Now to global warming, aka climate change. She can do her part by selling her car, shutting off her electricity and anything else that requires the use of fossil fuels and stop preaching to those of us that desire to continue living in today's world.
She can also pay any amount she desires to the IRS to help pay for the "victims" coming across our border as there is no law saying liberals can't pay anything they wish to appease their self serving feel good egos.
Dave Schwotzer
Meredith
