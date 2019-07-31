To The Daily Sun,
No fire fighting equipment onboard the Laconia Fire Department rescue boat?
Noting the recent fire aboard the boat that caught fire at the Weirs dock and exploded. Seeing all the videos showing the Laconia FD boat, just standing by while the Gilford Fire Dept. fire boat arrived. I would think that Laconia would have a fire boat, given all the lake shore in the city. There are also several islands within the city limits with many homes are located, only accessible by watercraft only.
There are several boat dealers in the area, why can't they all get together and donate a boat equipped with a high pressure pump and deck mounted nozzle. All the local dealers are located on the water, with storage sheds holding boats and gas pumps on the docks. Just makes some sense. Could be a no cost to the local tax base.
William Beharrell
Bristol
