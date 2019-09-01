To The Daily Sun,
I learned about the Powder Milk Fish Hatchery phosphorous releases at our March Gilford Island Assoc. meeting and am disappointed that the Fish and Game Department apparently wants to do the least necessary that the EPA will require to mitigate the releases. Seeing how the Trump administration is eliminating environmental regulations, I am losing hope there will be any further improvement.
It amazes me that this state doesn't understand the value of our streams. rivers and lakes and just automatically create the best operation that exists! The August 31 article in The Laconia Sun will wake some people up, I hope!
Sally Davis
Thornton
