To The Daily Sun,
Why are Trump and the members of Congress getting paid during this government shutdown? Is it because of the wall that most of us don’t want?
We pay members of Congress a lot more than most of us get, and they have a cushy health insurance plan that’s not available to most of us.
Government workers such as the Coast Guard, and others who protect us, have mortgages to pay, and can’t tell their families when their next paycheck is coming. Does Trump have any idea what this is like?
Dick Devens
Center Sandwich
(1) comment
You are sadly correct on both sir.
