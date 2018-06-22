To The Daily Sun,
I just wanted to say that I love and miss The Sun. News in Nashua is bad.
I lived in Laconia for 69 years and loved it. My wife was in Laconia recently for a graduation and she brought home a copy of The Sun. There was an article about the tiny home that was made by some of the student at the Huot Technical Center. I was wondering why, after telling how great it was, the reporter didn't add the names of the students who worked on the great project?
My grandchild, Carter Auger, was one of the students involved. These kids look forward to things like this newspaper article to help them move ahead in life. I'm very proud of Carter and what he has done to get a foot on the road to tomorrow.
Ralph Hackett
Nashua
