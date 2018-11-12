To The Daily Sun,
I was very disappointed this morning to see that your article on veterans’ stories did not include any stories about women veterans. I served in the USAF as a mechanic during the Vietnam War. Although I did my service in N.C. and England, I am considered a Vietnam-era vet. What about the nurses who have and do still serve on the front lines? Please give us the credit that we deserve, too.
To all my fellow veterans: thank you for your service.
Donna Moorcroft-Juslin
Laconia
