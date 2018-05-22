To The Daily Sun,
Just the other day I found an article about a banyan tree over in India, which is the largest tree in the world (it covers over five acres and is still expanding). There are other banyans but not as large. It is 500 years old and the village which surrounds it cares for it.
It is a fig tree, the fig is an inverted flower, without the aid of a very tiny wasp (the size of a sesame seed) to pollinate it a viable seed wouldn’t happen. Such we are to believe by some all happens by chance; just different atoms (elements) assembling due to properties which assembled have changed properties which allow . . . etc. Sodium put in water will explode, but salt (sodium chloride) in water can be healthy to drink. Both are essential to stay alive but not if ingested separately. Such is life, some things we can’t live without but may kill us as well; without the tiny wasp the banyan couldn’t propagate.
A universe 13 billion years old and filled with a tiny bits of matter we can see (5 percent) and a whole lot we can’t, just happened and will or will not continue to. For those who believe it is all happenstance perhaps "they" are, and the rest of us like the proton will last and not divide into other stuff.
Which would be all fine and good but for their insistence that we are ignorant and need to smarten up and accept what it is that they believe, accept their Kumbaya world of temporal existence in a society orchestrated by their governance. Why they find it is so intolerant that individuals find and live a life within a government of limited power answerable to them (the people), which allows them to live their life isn’t exactly clear. Perhaps they are as the wasp in the banyan; we can’t live life without them.
The world is full of nations governed by socialists, a couple which are a bit crowded, some gaining a bit of diversity but none with a constitution such as ours, which protects the individual and needs the individuals vote to govern. I seriously doubt any of the socialist, Kennedys, Clintons, Reeds, and the other millions would last long happily living amongst the non-ruling/political class in any of these countries which they’d change our nation into. The N.H. Constitution: Article 1. (Equality of Men; Origin and Object of Government.) says all men are born equally free and independent; therefore, all government of right originates from the people, is founded in consent, and instituted for the general good. (June 2, 1784)
It was a people who believed in themselves and their abilities, able to form a government not independent unto itself but of individuals elected by them. Accepting that even something as small as a sesame seed may serve and profit the general good.
G.W. Brooks
Meredith
What????
Log In
