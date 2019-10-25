To The Daily Sun,
I have noticed many local businesses struggling in Laconia lately, mostly due to road construction. Our local businesses are obviously extremely important, large and small, and this saddens me to see the City and businesses unable to figure out something during construction that supports them.
I am hoping that, if elected to City Council, this is another area I am able to address. Our businesses are everything. We want people investing their time and money here, so why are we not catering to their needs to help make sure they are successful? When businesses are successful, people are successful, and we the City are successful.
Sarah Jenna
Laconia
