To The Daily Sun,
I heard a rumor the other day that the Republicans were going to put up Donald Trump for their candidate for President in 2020. Is this true? Is the Republican Party going to select and run Trump for a second term? If true, this I cannot believe! President Trump is not only unqualified to be our leader but has numerous character flaws to render him simply incapable of managing our democracy and representing this country to the world.
He lies to the people and Congress on a daily basis; he is immoral and even cruel in his treatment of immigrants fleeing oppression in their own countries; he disobeys our laws and has from even before becoming president (now he is completely stonewalling Congress which violates the Constitution); he has broken most campaign promises such as keeping health care and Social Security in tact; his tax plan passed by the Republican Congress transfers more wealth to the very rich and takes money and entitlements away from the “99 percent”; he is a racist and works to divide our nation; he worked with the Russians to win the presidency and then interfered with the Mueller investigation which found out the truth — he conspired with Russia and then interfered with our investigation of this crime.
Trumps dictatorship tendencies are the most disturbing. His attempts to delegitimize the press, mock the rules of law, and cozying up to the world’s worst dictators (ie, Russia, North Korea) represents a very real and present danger to our 200+ year old democracy. If he won’t follow the rules and norms of Congress and disregards laws and the courts what is to prevent him from surrounding the Congress with tanks and stopping our rightful government (wild idea? NO, a real possibility, especially with Republican backing).
In closing why would the Republican Party nominate someone for president that is so flawed that he is a danger not only to Americans but also to the world order?
Dr. Tom Dawson
Laconia
