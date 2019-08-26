To The Daily Sun,
I have recycled since the day the city of Laconia started the program, because I want to be a good citizen and a steward of the environment. I was very upset when the city announced that "Glass is Trash." There is so much glass out there that is being thrown into the landfills. Bike Week must alone must have generated tons of glass. Surely there must be an alternative.
I understand that Gilford still recycles glass. Maybe they could offer much needed advice to Laconia. As far as the other material they want us to recycle — we are being advised to wash and dry our bottles and cans, cut up pizza boxes and wash if they are greasy, remove cellophane windows from envelopes — and the list goes on and on. What happened ? In the beginning it was so easy. Not really into washing my trash, but I will keep on trying to comply. In my opinion people are being discouraged from using this very important program. Laconia Links tells u,s "If in doubt throw it out." I think many citizens have given up and indeed just throw everything out.
Linda Shaw
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.