To The Daily Sun,
The presentation by Justin Slattery, BEDC executive director, and Mr. Rusty McLear regarding the 609 Colonial Theater was informative. The second and third floors are being purchase by Mr. McLear who intends to convert to 10 town houses, condominiums or rental units. The parking for the second- and third-floor tenants is two parking spaces each, located by City Hall and across the street from theater. Evening hours events parking take place when employee parking is minimal. Daytime events will be on a first-come basis. “They will find a place to park.”
The Daily Sun reported the $6.7 million in bonds has been finalized. There is no taxpayer payback/ reimbursement for $175,000 per year for the 25-year bond payments. There is no punch list regarding the $8,000,000.
As I listened to Mr. McLear and Mr. Slattery, I wondered why property taxpayers are being forced to contribute/pay off the debt incurred by BEDC owner with no recapture rights for taxpayers.
Why are Laconia taxpayers footing the costs? The Civic Center will be available for FREE by all surrounding towns in Belknap County.
Beware, the City Council by resolution and charter amendment is giving the City Manager the power to apply for, accept and expend money. That power includes the $6.7 million. In towns those powers reside with the selectmen, not an appointed official.
On Nov. 5, vote NO on the charter amendment. Send a message: Do not vote for any uncontested incumbent.
Thomas A. Tardif
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.