To The Daily Sun,
Sanbornton’s 2019 roles break down to 627 Democrats, 867 Republicans, and 807 undeclared. Why does our town management lean so strongly toward progressivism, resulting in irresponsible administration of our town budget and rising taxes?
The truth of the matter is, it is our fault. Out of 2,500 registered voters, only 30% +- bother to vote. Out of the 800 +- voters, only 180 +- show up for Town Meeting where your tax dollars are spent. Among the 180 +- that do attend Town Meeting, there is a political clique of about 125 that pass our budget. Last March, over 300 registered voters came together to defeat the poorly designed $5 million warrant to build a new town complex. Once the warrant was defeated, the place emptied out to its usual 180 in attendance.
To draw attention to the rapidly upward spiraling cost of employee health insurance benefits, our elected Budget Committee recommended a budget that was $35,000 lower than the proposed BOS budget. Chief Dexter moved that the 35K be reinstated and so the motion was carried by 65 +- votes.
I think you get the point. Sanbornton voters need to know the issues, they need to sacrifice a few hours of their time to encourage and vote for “qualified candidates” to the BOS because that is where the buck stops. They also need to attend Town Meeting because that is where the power is when it comes to the spending of your rising tax dollars.
Jack Robinson
Sanbornton
