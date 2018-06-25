To The Daily Sun,
As I sit at my table. I'm laughing at Mr. DuVarney's response to my letter. Why you may ask? Because, it is so typical. As always, the point was lost, but his comment about FOX NEWS was the total killer.
So, as I wipe my eyes from laughing, here is comment right back at you,while your probably watching Fox and wearing your red hat:
“Wake up you old fool, you slept through the show."
"Who’s a fool? You watched it.” — Statler and Waldorf (The Muppet Show)
Tootles.
Denise C. Burke
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.