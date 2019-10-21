To The Daily Sun,
Life is a matter of perspective. One perspective can be a world of scarcity, and another a world of abundance.
Look at who is always complaining that life is a test. Everything is binary thinking (black/white, win/lose). Who is denying others the privileges and rights one enjoys. Who has to be the winner and others are losers.
Or who is looking at finding ways for everyone to win. To work together to share what is available so that more is created. Who has a both/and position toward life. Who isn’t afraid to share and let others win.
How is “in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity” working out?
Leonard Campbell
Center Harbor
