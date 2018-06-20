To The Daily Sun,
"Motorcycle week called a big success" is the headline in The Laconia Daily Sun of June 19. Why a success? Lots of people were there? "Unofficial estimates put crowd higher than last year....There were three fatal motorcycle accidents and 65 arrests for the week."
There is another version of Motorcycle Week, on page 22, with a headline in smaller print: "Declining Laconia Rally will be lucky to make it to 100 (its 100th anniversary)". This was written by Don Kilgour, who has been riding motorcycles since 1975. Don says that in the mid 2000s, estimated attendance was around 400,000, compared to the 250,000 of last week. I remember that. He gives examples of how the event has declined, and says that he does not plan to attend next year.
I was away for the second half of Motorcycle Week, in Connecticut, where a small number of motorcycles made enough noise to give me the urge to buy a gun, if not a steam roller. Why do some cyclists need to make so much noise, when others don't, and still others have "hogs" that are quieter than cars? Why so much noise?
Dick Devens
Center Sandwich
