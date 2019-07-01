To The Daily Sun,
Well, you don’t get medals for telling the truth all the time or at least expressing your feelings, especially on behalf of others.
Sunday evening, I’m watching the news, newsman was discussing the 50th anniversary Of LGBT and parades around the country, with thousands of people taking part. Thousands just in N.Y. City!
Now, before someone points a homophobic finger at me — not true!
Reason is, I remember the 50th Anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War! Parades with thousands recognizing Vietnam veterans? No! Now, Look, this is not about not having a parade in spite of what you may hear or have heard from some. This is on me!
I couldn’t give and never have given a fat rats patooy about a parade! We good on that?
I do care about guys dying of Agent Orange and other agents and who cares again? Fifty-eight thousand (plus) names on that wall! Getting pretty old? Veterans with PTSD and when recognized? How treated? By society? Military? Any problems caused? Like suicide? Broken families? Living on streets?
Oh yes, let's not forget about N.H.’s Vietnam Veteran Welcome Home, first held at the armory in Concord? Thats N.H.? The next four were held other places, till it got called off — enough! Ha-ha. . . actually funny if not so sad!
Nope, I'm writing this for others because I was angry ... not about Gay Pride but because of the lack of pride in the American Vietnam veteran, 50+ years ago and, no, sorry, this doesn’t and never will cut it! Just don’t let it happen again! Well, it won’t so long as ONE Vietnm veteran is left!
Bob ‘Doc’ Jones
Meredith
