To The Daily Sun,
I was saddened and shocked to hear that Valene is no longer at Navigating recovery! What?! How? She loved being there for our community! It gave her purpose and joy. She really loved that place! I know she loved her co-workers and helping people who were like she was once. I am not sure I know anyone as passionate about their job as she is.
I first met Val when I was going to meetings in the Laconia area to support a loved one. When I heard her speak and share just a small part of her story, I could not believe the things this person has endured. It was incredibly sad and difficult to listen to, and very clear to see how emotional and hard it was for her to share such pain and trauma with a room full of people, yet she still did it in the hopes it may help someone. She put herself out there and was willing to share so others could hopefully feel like they were not alone. The things she went through, so young, no adult should ever have to never mind a child.
While it's so sad, her story is also so powerful and she is a strong and courageous survivor of many things. I realized there are people who have had it so much worse or even still do, and at times my attitude, complaining and whining about such minor things seems really selfish and insensitive, to know what she lived through and see the way she lives her life, how she treats others, helping others and wearing her heart on her sleeve the size of the world is amazing!
I remember a guy sitting next to me in tears listening to her! Everyone I encounter that has ever met her loves her an says It's hard not too. She is genuine will give it to you straight, but some how not make you feel bad about yourself or less than an never like a burden. Last year I was going through a very hard time and had lost someone close to me that Val also knew. She was there for me whether called or showed up, she encouraged me to ask for help, made time for me every time, got me information for grieving and support groups, connected me with others going through same thing.
I had several challenges getting to these places, was just overwhelmed to try and Val was able to help me through all of that. Many times she talked me off a ledge and I don't know what I would have done if not for her. If you have been in that center then you might know what i mean when i say it can feel like a deli line. Maybe i catch them on a tired day, a bad day, but most of the time could see on their face or their tone of voice they didn't want to deal with anyone and was like dragging them out of their office. Not Val.
I brought someone to meet her just to say hi and she had someone in office, another girl waiting, and the girl at desk was in middle of saying that Val was busy right now but there were three other people i could talk too, and just then Val popped her head out from behind computer and said oh hey, no I will see her it's okay. Meanwhile she is getting phone calls, helping people, helping counselors too.
Where else can you go and feel like you are not a burden time after time? Who is possibly going to replace the energy alone that Val brings to a place. She has the ability to change a rooms mood and best part is, she has no idea how special she is. I can't imagine a place for people with drug addiction having a remotely good enough reason to do what she did to someone like that! Someone in recovery in her own life with all its stress of work, kids, relationships, lack of money, bills, school, meetings, health and doctor appointments, things breaking down and unexpected emergencies and working helping others all day. Ha, if anyone knows her she would smile while tripping on her own foot before breaking her ankle and say, well it could be worse, i'm not sick or in jail today! LOL!
I'm smiling through tears writing this because she really did say that and things went wrong all the time. I do know there were some issues going on there and many people whisper the reason why she suddenly gone, but the loudest whisper is she was wronged by a place she loved/people she once called family.
I want to share my experience with Valence. I'm forever grateful she was there when i needed help, because had she not been there i think the outcome would've been different. What a huge loss to the Lakes Region recovery community and families. She helped move things in original space at Navigating's conception, worked hard with love and dedication, helping make what it is today an just days before move to new building she (or they) pushed her out, too.
Wow, how are other counselors or coaches there even little bit okay with it? Where's your recovery, your moral compass, your sense of right/wrong, your sense of "WE"? I'm not a client or staff, though would have no shame to say if I was an no problem saying this anyway: Her moral compass did right by all you, and where's yours now? Sorry but for her sake it makes me relieved she's gone if this is the Navigating Recovery way and how they will be known for treating people — their own people. WOW, Navigate, way to go; a high five to all you at Navigating for showing where you stand between right and wrong, showing how you support recovery. Phil, Amy, Tammy, Trish and Valene: we love and support you — this time it is "OUR CIRCUS, OUR MONKEYS!"
Tessa Goodine
Laconia
