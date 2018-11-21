To The Daily Sun,
Okay, the mid-term elections are over. The Hate Trump Democrats have retaken the control of the House of Reps, though not a blue wave, but the blue ripple works also.
Now their agenda includes, Medicare for all health care, with a CBO estimate of $32 trillion over 10 years. So, at 3.2 trillion per year, how are we going to pay for it?
Our country is already obligated to $20 trillion in debt. So, where does the extra $3.2 trillion per year come from?
The leftist are always willing to cut the Pentagon budget, so lets eliminate the WHOLE budget. It would take 4.6 years of NO MILITARY funding to fund ONE year of free health care for all. Is that what you want?
No protection of the country so people with the flu can dominate the heath care network, for free?
The lack of common sense is so telling now in the progressive movement, it's scary. If they take real control. . . end of country.
But the real answer is only working class people will pay for it. Retired, disabled insured SS, welfare, and those not working per their own choice don't need to worry. Yet, they still vote.
So Bernadette L. , please give us your rational answer. Explain how YOU will contribute to this effort.
Gene Ronikier
Plymouth
