To The Daily Sun,
I am increasingly disturbed at the Democrats’ position on late-term abortion and birth-day abortion. It is also very alarming that the general public appears to be quite indifferent to all that this entails. Where is the moral outrage against this? Even the thought of killing a BABY right before s/he is born OR after s/he has been born. This is a precious little one! A helpless infant who needs care and protection. Where are the ministers/clergy speaking out against this and informing their congregants of such horrific crimes against humanity?
Now a baby can be disposed of for any reason during all nine months of his/her gestation in some states without any penalty. Planned Parenthood does not tell the public what they do with these aborted babies — murdered human beings, created in the image of God. They sell the body parts of these little ones. The older the baby is — closer to the nine months gestation — the higher the price for their organs, limbs, skin, and other body parts.
I used to think that offering a child or a baby to Moloch was barbaric. These heathen nations put a live baby or child into the hands of a red-hot idol with a fire raging beneath its outstretched hands. The child was literally burned to death while the onlookers heard their screams of pain and did nothing. The Aztecs also offered babies, children and unwanted adults — human sacrifices to appease their gods. Planned Parenthood has nothing on those ceremonies. A viable baby — one who can live — is brutally ripped from the womb during an abortion and often placed into acid or just left to die — depending on where that little one will end up.
The problem that most fail to see is that this cultural acceptance will lead to other atrocities. Who will be next on the “unwanted” list? The terminally ill? The handicapped? Christians? Jews? Anyone who disagrees with anything that is deemed “politically incorrect?”
This cancer — this horrific sin — needs to be stopped. If it isn’t, those pushing this political agenda will reach further into society and then determine who has the “right” to live… and who should be exterminated. This is also the plan of those who are heading for “population control” and that wicked agenda. Hitler taught these folks quite well…
Marianne L. Plenge
Tilton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.