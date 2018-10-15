To The Daily Sun,
Shocked at N.H. Democrats would clap and cheer when Alec Baldwin said we should overthrow Trump's government. Don't they realize that to overthrow the government as he suggested would affect a lot of democratically-elected people?I am surprised no one on the Democratic side hasn't spoke out against what he said
Also, this is the same Alec Baldwin who threatened a woman reporter in front of his apartment building in New York and chased her into the street screaming at her. I thought Democrats frowned on this type of treatment to women, oh just when it is convenient. I Hope they actually don't support anarchy, even though they cheered and clapped for it. N.H. Democrats should have N.H. speakers who care about N.H., not about New York and what celebrities think.
Gary Mansom
Campton
