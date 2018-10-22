To The Daily Sun,
With the midterm elections just a few weeks, here are some questions Democrat candidates in N.H. need to answer:
— How much outside money are Molly Kelly, Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster (KPK) receiving?
— Do they (KPK) support open borders?
— Do they (KPK) plan on raising taxes if elected?
— If the Democrats take the U.S. House, will they support Nancy Pelosi? Will they support a gun ban?
— Do any of them believe Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez is the future of the Democrat Party?
— Do they support Medicare-for-all? Will they show where in the Constitution that health care is a right?
— Will they condemn the Democrat "mobs" that are attacking Republicans, e.g. threatening to kill Republicans in Vermont?
— How can someone (Rep.Kuster) who votes 94 percent with the Democrats call herself bipartisan?
— Will they support veterans? If yes, how?
— I am a veteran; will they (KPK) stand for the national anthem?
— Are they (KPK) Democrats or Democrat Socialists or Socialist Democrats?
On the national scene, here are the Democrat candidates for president: Senators Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Kirsten Gillibrand. Joe Biden, Eric Holder, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Billionaires Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer.
Exciting group of candidates, the winner will be Hillary Clinton. Who will Russia support?
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
