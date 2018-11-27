To The Daily Sun,
At the risk of beating a dead horse, I’ll try this again.
In her original letter, Paula Trombi stated that MOST of the cost of Medicaid expansion would be provided by the federal government (Trombi obviously doesn’t understand that “federal money” is the same as “New Hampshire money” — it’s all taxpayer money). As I previously stated, this is correct right now. But, again, there is NO GUARANTEE this will continue.
So, Paula, please tell us what it will cost New Hampshire taxpayers if we agree to expand Medicaid and the feds stop paying? Do you know? Do you care? Do we, as taxpayers, have a right to know BEFORE we agree to this? I believe we do. Perhaps Paula will tell us where in the Constitution it says health care is a “right”?
I don’t think it does. But in reality, this isn’t a health care issue, it’s a who’s-going-to-pay-for-those-who-can’t issue. The obvious answer is that those paying for their own health care must pay for those who can’t, if we want to cover “everybody.” Again, there’s no “federal money,” only “taxpayer money.”
So, one more time: if you want to provide health care for everyone, please tell us how you propose to fund it. Don’t write letters that try to mislead taxpayers into believing there will be no future cost to them when we all know that’s not true. As we’ve just seen with the election of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a committed socialist/communist, it’s easy to advocate for new or expanded programs when you don’t have to explain how to pay for them (and frightening to listen to her answers about other questions — she recently described our government as having three “chambers:” the president, the House of Representatives, and the Senate. Whew. She obviously didn’t spend much time studying American government at whichever indoctrination center she attended.
Scary to see this kind of thinking taking over our government. Promising free “stuff” seems to be working. Lenin and Marx must be smiling. Hopefully, the people of New Hampshire will continue to be smarter. Maybe. Time will tell.
Chuck McGee
Moultonborough
