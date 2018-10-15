Dear Sun,
I’m curious about from whom Mr. DeMark (letters, 10-12-18) is taking our country back. I’m guessing that it’s the Republicans.
Gee, the Dems had the power for 8 years (more if you view the make-up of the SCOTUS) and in less than 2 years, the Repubs have “hijacked” the power and the Dems want it back. Fair enough.
What isn’t fair is that he had mis-characterized Tea Party members and Free State Project members as “people who don’t care”.
How does he define not caring? If he means that The Only Answer to every problem (e.g., where your child goes to school, where you can work, if we can manage our own retirement funds) is yet another government program and bureaucracy, then I guess that we don’t care.
If you believe that people are individuals and have the right to guide their lives in the directions that they choose (even if they make mistakes or make choices that don’t engender the approval of others), then we care more than you know. The private organizations have helped people for generations. When every person’s problems require a program, there just aren’t enough resources.
In totalitarian society, central planners make all the decisions: where you can work, what you get paid, if and where your child goes to school, if you can defend yourself. Many people’s ancestors came to America to live in freedom. Many service members fought and died to protect these right to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness. Note that the Founders didn’t say obtain happiness. That’s never guaranteed.
The cruelest cut of all is that Mr. DeMark says that we “put America first”. Every year people put their lives at risk to come here to our shores. Can you (or anyone else) name a country to which American’s flee for more personal freedom and economic liberty? I’ll wait.
Rick Notkin
Gilford
