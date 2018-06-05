To The Daily Sun,
Mr. Scott Cracraft, true born again Christians will gladly suffer pain and sorrow for the gospel of Jesus Christ. Jesus told us this: "You will be hated by all for my name's sake, but he who endures to the end will be saved." (Matthew 10:22)
You see, Scott, the real lion is the devil and demons. Christians are told, "be sober and vigilant, because your adversary, the devil, goes around like a roaring lion seeking people he may devour." (1Peter 5:8)
By the way, Scott, every time you tell us God didn't create the world, let alone us, all Christians say, "Ha, ha, ha! How stupid can you be?" Also, Scott, someday we will all stand before God and be judged. Oh my, Scott, what will you say? All you will say is, "It's true! It's true! God is real!"
Wake up, Scott! Repent of your ways. Ask Jesus to save your soul. Read John 3:16. Okay!
William McCoy
Belmont
