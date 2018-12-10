To The Daily Sun,
Presently Gilmanton peasants must enter the castle through the dungeon. A string from the dungeon door winds its way to the servant's quarters; pulling the string rings the bell and you may get permission to enter. Unless you are deemed an unsavory type of peasant. Who knows and for what reason you may be denied entry.
Last spring the King and the Bishop had locked out the peasants, days and days passed and the peasants wanted to know why? The King and the Bishop told the peasants that the servants had been overloaded with requests and the Bishop made the decision to close the castle. The following week the only way to enter was through the Dungeon.
The King has wanted something to remind the peasants of his power. Firing popular servants, spending peasants money as he pleased just wasn't enough. He considered building a moat and draw bridge but he didn't have enough of the peasant's gold." I will place small openings in the hallway for the peasants to speak through,"the King continued, "The peasants will ring the bell and enter the castle hallway and speak to me through the King's windows."
Nearly a half decade ago a servant of an earlier King proposed new candle chandeliers in the Great Hall. A group of Nobles protested that the Great Hall would be desecrated by these fixtures." The castle is Historic,", "Kings will come and go," the Castle and all it's grandeur must be protected," said the nobles. The proposal was defeated.
The King's proposal to cut in the King's windows in the great hallway is much more destructive. There were other options but the peasant's say means nothing. Where are the nobles? Silent.
A New Year! Gold from the peasant's taxes will be paid through the new King's windows. Now that is a legacy!
Don Guarino
Gilmanton
(2) comments
Dude get over what ever Bug is in your head.
I think you require some serious mental health assistance. All you've done for 3 years is complain and whine. Please do is all a favor and get a hobby. And NOT as a fantasy writer.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.