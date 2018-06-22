To The Daily Sun,
This is in response to the letter from Denise C. Burke of Gilford.
Please wake up and smell the roses. You should begin to listen to the news reports. Trump has recognized there is a serious mental health problem quite some time ago. Where have you been?
Also, studies have proven that wherever people own guns and are know to do so in various towns, crime is of a much lesser problem. When those who will perform crimes know that the average resident owns a weapon, they commit less crime due to the potential consequence they will encounter. How can you possibly protect yourself if you don't own.
The Democrats are a very naive bunch of people who try to scare everyone on this issue and many others, to say the least. I am an independent and analyze issues accordingly. Maybe you just need to be more attentive to the real facts and listen to the honest news, most of which is truly and very clearly presented on the FOX NETWORK, rather than most others.
Ernest DuVarney
Nashua
