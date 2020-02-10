To The Daily Sun,
As a physician in practice for more than 20 years, I see the unsustainability of the current system where people forgo necessary care either because they are uninsured or underinsured. Two-thirds of personal bankruptcies in the United States are due to medical expenses and most of those people have insurance. Worst of all, about 35,000 Americans die each year because they can’t afford health insurance. This is the current reality in the richest country in the world and it is shameful. There is no reason that we are the only advanced democracy that does not guarantee healthcare for all of its citizens.
As an example of the way we are used to thinking, last year my wife and I took my mother to England for her 85th birthday. The second day that we were in London, my wife said that she was not feeling well. She had an extensive rash that looked like a burn and she was extremely itchy and uncomfortable. We called 111 which is the urgent care number in the U.K. We spoke to a physician, described the symptoms and was told to go to the Emergency Room at St Thomas’ hospital. When we arrived there Diane was seen immediately. She was there for about 2 hours, got a chest x-ray, an EKG and was seen by about five different members of the health care team. We were kept up to date on what tests she was having and besides being concerned for Diane’s health I was doing calculations in my head about how many thousands of dollars of charges we were racking up. I was worried that our insurance might not cover it, as we were overseas.
In the end, Diane was diagnosed with a bad allergic reaction, came out with three prescriptions and a bill for a whopping 25 pounds or about $33 dollars, which she paid for with cash. She was never asked for an insurance card. That visit would have easily run into the thousands of dollars in the U.S. Instead, since the U.K. has a universal healthcare system, Diane’s healing was prioritized instead of her insurance and ability to pay for her care.
Under Medicare for All, all care, including medical, dental, vision, and long-term care, would be free to everyone. To sweeten the deal, Medicare for All eliminates “provider networks” so, if you like your doctors, you can continue to see them. You also have the freedom to choose your provider for yourself. This system would be funded by a progressive tax based on ability to pay, resulting in savings for over 90% of people. When we or our loved ones are sick, we should only be thinking about what we need to do to get well, not how to pay for it or if we can pay for it. Medicare for All is the right thing to do. It is good for the country, for small business, for workers, and is much more ethical than our current broken system.
Michael Dowe
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.