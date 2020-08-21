To The Daily Sun,
With the rapid spread of Covid-19 around the world and in the United States, we have watched as new social norms and precautions have been implemented and widely adopted by most. Our day-to-day routines and expectations have shifted somewhat significantly, maybe going to get groceries only once per week, wearing a mask everywhere you go, as well as social distancing not only with the general public but also with friends and family. Along with these changes, new divides between people have also been created and could be considered a lack of respect and responsibility to protect others.
In the beginning of March when wearing a mask and social distancing was heavily put in place, it felt odd wearing a mask and I could easily discern the people wearing masks from the people not wearing them because I wasn’t used to it. Instead, now I find myself picking out the people without face coverings very quickly and have almost a sense of disdain towards them. At this point in the pandemic, it has gone on long enough where the information about it is concrete and the number of deaths and total cases should be more than enough to easily convince someone to “protect the herd” and follow social distancing and mask wearing protocol. Again, I feel this goes back to the absence of a feeling of personal responsibility.
Wearing a mask has now shifted towards a symbol of solidarity and altruism, but many have linked it with political affiliations. This is not only concerning but also confusing; since when has caring for others well being become political? This could be a simple game of follow the leader, with Donald Trump stressing that wearing masks should be voluntary, as well as not wearing a mask himself. Other than Trump not participating in this, how has not wearing a mask versus wearing one become right wing against left wing? Even looking at sources such as BBC, before an interviewee’s statement, their political affiliation is mentioned. As an example, ...Mrs. Wiles has been to the president's rallies. A Trump supporter, she says that she does not wear a mask because she believes that the concerns about Covid-19 are overblown. "Sure, there's a virus," she says. "But people die of the flu every year." When it comes to the pandemic, she says: "I don't fall for this. It's not what they say it is."(BBC News)
Even in my personal life I’ve seen this split between the two sides put a significant strain on relationships. In the end it seems to boil down to one’s own concern for not only their health and well being, but also those around them. A lack of care for this has proven over the last few months to be detrimental and is one of the biggest if not the biggest factor in new surges of Covid-19 cases nationwide. Please wear a mask.
Aly Fuster
Center Harbor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.