To The Daily Sun,
I was very sad to learn about St. Joseph’s Church. This beautiful stone church has served my family well since 1905 when my late father was baptized there. Like him, so too were my brother and me. We received our Holy Sacraments and I was married in the church, as well.
Now, the property is being sold and quickly razed. And for what, a possible big box store/building? As there are three entrances to the property, two on Church Street and one on residential Messer Street, the congestion and infrastructure costs and improvements just do not make the sacrifice of a city landmark worth it.
This is Laconia’s heritage. Before we lose it, please give pause to consider what you are getting in return.
Alycia LaFrance Costello
Sarasota, Florida
