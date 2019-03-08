To The Daily Sun,
This letter is intended to address two aspects of the Moultonborough campaign, (1) the election scheduled for March 12, and (2) the Town Meeting to be held on March 16.
I address the second issue first, relating to the Town Meeting and community center, as it impacts both the Taylor Property, Lions Club and the March 12 election. Unfortunately the candidates for Selectboard cannot rationally address all issues regarding the community center as they do not know the outcome of the votes on the relevant warrant articles.
Due to the manner in which the town’s Selectboard presented five of six articles, numbers's 6, 7, 8, 19, 20, without providing for a separation of the proposed gym from the community center, failing to address safe access to the Taylor property and its future uses, I urge a “No” vote on those five articles. With regard to Article 25, the petitioned article for rehabilitation of the Lions Club property, I also urge a “No” vote, as the specificity of what should or would be done, within the parameters of the $1,500,000 authorization, is omitted.
With regard to the election to the Selectboard, I will evaluate the two candidates on their records as well as their positions on various issues. I frankly am concerned about one-issue candidates as the community center is far from the only issue the town faces. While board members and candidates have split on the Community Center and warrant articles, there are a multitude of other issues in a town with a $13,000,000 plus budget. In making your election choice, consider what the Selectboard will do, assuming all articles are defeated on March 16, as well as other town issues in considering your choice for the March 12 election.
Eric Taussig
Moultonborough
