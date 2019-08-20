To The Daily Sun,
After reading Don Ewing’s letter in your August 14 edition I am left thinking that the man must be delusional. It is clear to all who have read his letters over the years that he is far from being a Democrat yet he sure seems to think he knows everything that every Democrat has ever thought, said or supported. Much of what he states is simply not true — such as the statement the Democrats created the KKK. That statement has been circulated for years by right-wing organizations and has resurfaced recently. Actually, the Democratic Party itself never supported the KKK, but for a long time the KKK supported the Democratic Party. When the original Klan was founded in 1865, it was by a group of disaffected Confederate veterans. They were all Democrats, as virtually every white person in the South was at the time. That Klan pretty much died out by 1900. The parties were quite different 100+ years ago and cannot be compared to the current parties of the last 35 years. Many believe that Ronald Reagan couldn’t even identify the Republican Party of today; certainly his family has stated that.
I’m pretty sure that folks today are not concerned with what President Wilson did in the early 1900s and he definitely is not running in 2020. It seems that the current president has taught his supporters well how to deflect, deflect, and deflect some more. They prefer to talk about the early 1900s given the performance of today’s administration.
Mr. Ewing focuses on how Democrats do little to help the poor and middle-income populations as well as how Democrats do not support education. Let’s simply look at the list of the 10 states with the highest wealth levels and the 10 states with the highest poverty levels as well as the states with the best and worst public education according to U.S. News & World Report.
As you review these lists consider which party overall has governed these states in the past 30 years from their statehouses to their congressional delegations. Considering this data, Mr. Ewing’s claims of who helps the poor and middle-class and who provides good public education are not substantiated by fact.
States with the highest poverty levels: Mississippi, Louisiana, New Mexico, Kentucky, West Virginia, Arkansas, Alabama, Arizona, Oklahoma and Georgia.
States with the highest wealth levels: Maryland, New Jersey, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Conn., New Hampshire, Alaska, California, Virginia, and Washington.
States with the worst public education: Alabama, New Mexico, Louisiana, Alaska, Mississippi, Nevada, West Virginia, South Carolina, Arkansas and Rhode Island.
States with the best public education: Massachusetts, New Jersey, Florida, Washington, New Hampshire, Nebraska, Virginia, Vermont, Iowa and Utah.
Denise Doyle
Meredith
