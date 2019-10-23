To The Daily Sun,
In Trump’s world:
night is day, day is night
up is down, down is up.
right is wrong, wrong it right
truth is fake, fake is truth.
exaggeration is expected, lies are accepted
impeachment is a lynching, a lynching is impeachment?
There are those among us who continually refuse to admit the truth. There are those among us who reject the Trump administration’s blatant violations of laws or long held precedent. There are those among us who support the exposure of lawless maneuvers which are conducted under the guise of legitimacy. Trump’s outright disobedience of his oath is front and center. These serious violations of norms are committed on a daily basis by Trump and his administration.
I cannot imagine and have great difficulty believing that you are not very troubled by what you see and hear on a daily basis. Many of you are rational people. Too many of you are more than willing to accept his words and actions without question or concern. This type of rationalism is unacceptable.
That you continue to hide behind misinformation and distortion which is broadcast on an endless loop from Trump's White House is very troubling. We are witness to a White House in constant damage control as a direct result of what Trump does and says. We are awaiting that day when he will find the courage to say "I'm sorry for what I've done." It is very obvious that this phrase is not part of his lexicon or core belief. One has to wonder what it will take before you finally say "enough?" Whataboutism is a chronic disease of the denying mind.
Bernadette Loesch
Laconia
