To The Daily Sun,
When Governor Sununu vetoed the three gun safety bills recently passed by the New Hampshire Legislature, he showed once again where his loyalty lies. That is, not with the working families and responsible gun owners of New Hampshire, but with President Trump, the NRA, and the gun manufacturers. The common sense bills he vetoed were NH-109, requiring background checks for commercial firearms sales and closing the gun show loophole, HB-514, setting up a 3-day waiting period before purchase and delivery of firearms, and HB-564 allowing school districts to prohibit firearms on school property.
These recent vetoes were consistent with Sununu’s prior positions regarding gun safety, which can be summed up as being totally opposed to gun safety. From day one, he has refused to take any action to increase protections for law-abiding New Hampshire citizens. His first legislative action was to sign SB-12, allowing the carrying of concealed weapons without a permit, a measure opposed by the vast majority of N.H. police chiefs.
Although Sununu’s defenders, meaning the state Republican Party, have stoked fears of “gun grabbers” in Concord, in fact the recent bills were very moderate legislative attempts to introduce a bit of sanity in the firearms situation. None of the bills involved any confiscation of weapons, contrary to much of the propaganda of gun extremists.
What kind of person is against universal background checks for gun purchasers? Other than Sununu and the NRA (an organization currently in shambles due to financial shenanigans), not many. To the vast majority of Americans, including gun owners, background checks are simply a small measure that would add a bit of protection for all of us. As a gun owner, I join with those who support reasonable and appropriate gun safety measures, including those vetoed by our governor.
Sununu is obviously indifferent to all of the recent mass shootings. What is he waiting for? A mass shooting in our state? Try to have a backbone, governor. Stand up against the NRA and its extremist agenda. Do us all a favor.
Ruth Larson
Alton
