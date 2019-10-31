To The Daily Sun,
Yesterday I received a very negative flyer about Peter Spanos in the mail from the N.H. Democratic Party (Ray Buckley). I immediately called Andrew Hosmer and asked him if he was aware of the flyer. His response was "no." I reminded him that in both debates he and Peter wanted a non-partisan election; he agreed with me. He said, "This kind of thing (ie slanderous ads) makes my blood boil."
I do not know whether to believe him or not. I will be voting for Peter Spanos. By the way, the issue of sanctuary cities IS important; Peter Spanos is not a racist for bringing up the issue. Please vote on Tuesday for Peter Spanos.
Roger Schneeweiss
Laconia
