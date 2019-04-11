To The Daily Sun,
There’s been a lot of talk and consulting lately on what would be the best use of the old State School property. What brings young families to the area, not just to visit, but to live, work and enrich the community? That’s what Laconia is looking for, right?
One answer: A strong school system. Right now, our school system is good, but it certainly could be better. It is fragmented and not using our resources as effectively as it could. It may be a pipe dream, but I would love to see the property from the State School be used to build a new Laconia School District Complex. What does this mean? In my mind it means that we are TOGETHER, not just all having the same vision and goals but physically being together, working together and learning together.
My dream would be to see a separate traditional High School, technical High School and Middle School. It would have one large elementary building that is divided with K-2 on one side and 3-5 on the other side, sharing common space in the center. There would be a separate preschool area on the campus. The SAU building would be located on the same piece of property as well. We would have a major sports complex, with multiple fields to accommodate the teams. We would have separate age-appropriate playgrounds.
In doing this, the city could sell off all the other properties that the current schools and SAU exist on, some into residential areas (places to build more homes in the middle price range that young families could afford) and some for commercial use.
I truly believe that having a design like this would, in the long run, save the city a lot of money. (Don’t hold me to this! I haven’t done the numbers. That’s not my strength.) and bring new families to the area. We could consolidate our staff resources and utilize the ones we have more effectively. We could hold big sports tournaments to bring people to the area and build a stronger sports program.
Gone would be the issue of trying to maintain old, failing buildings — the high school, the SAU, the leaking roofs, etc. Gone would be the issue of bus problems. Gone would be the issue of the divisions between our elementary schools. Gone would be the issue of the parent pick-up lines causing safety concerns for students and neighbors.
We would have ample parking for any and all events held at the school. We could have high schoolers and middle schoolers teaming up with our elementary students to work on projects together more often, fostering a true community with strength in education and togetherness.
What do you say Laconia? Can others see my vision?
Jessica Ganchi
Laconia
