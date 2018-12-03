To The Daily Sun,
Scott Cracraft's most recent column accuses President Trump of leading or promoting fascism. Well, Scott is supposedly a history teacher and as such knows full well that's nonsense. Trump is a free-market capitalist, the exact opposite of fascism.
I believe Scott is once again throwing smoke in the eyes of those who are just looking for any excuse to find fault with the president. And just so readers know, free-market capitalism has raised more people out of abject poverty and hopelessness then any other economic system ever devised. Certainly more then socialism, which Scott and many others advocate as "fairer," which reduces most societies into the lowest common detonator category. It's also interesting to observe that the current Democratic leaders support or excuse groups that reflect those fascist actions and values they say they despise.
Here's an interesting note, Brenda Snipes, the crooked elections supervisor of Bravard County, Fla. after resigning in disgrace will be receiving a $71,000. pension. This is instead of going to jail, it seems. That will add to her previous teachers pension of $58,000. Not bad, who says crime doesn't pay especially if one is a Democratic Party operative?
Another fact that has come to my attention, which you are unlikely to hear or read in the MSM (main stream media) is from the Violence Prevention Research Program at U.C. Davis and Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. There has been no change in California's annual firearms homicide and suicide rates from before or after the 10 years enactment of their comprehensive background checks for firearms purchases. That's one of our largest states folks, so that's a very large segment to take the lessons from seems to me. If it didn't work there then what are we talking about? Face it, 85 percent of guns used in mass shootings were legally purchased and only 3 percent of those were assault guns then the problem clearly is criminals and crazies, not the law-abiding citizen.
One more thing: with Christmas only three weeks away, plus or minus, the Christian haters are once again busy trying to eliminate Jesus from our collective minds. Len Harnley's letter on Saturday illustrates how a small minority, 13 percent according to Harnley, dictates to the rest of us how we are supposed to celebrate it, if at all? Personally I refuse to pay any attention to the politically correct or those Christian-hating atheists. (Merry Christmas everyone!) Readers have read some of those haters here in the paper blaming Christians for everything and anything while at the same time ignoring any faults from any other religious groups. And yes I'm referring to political Islam once again. I can only guess as to why people deny there is a problem. I hear every excuse imaginable and some unimaginable, too. Just in the past 30 days of November there have been 137 Islamic terrorist attacks in 25 country's, killing 887 people and injuring 845. Do these deniers have no empathy for the victims, no sympathy for grieving families of these attacks? Or is it all just politics and political correctness?
Steve Earle
Gilford
(4) comments
we're keeping our guns thank you. It's looking more and more that we are going to need them.
Against who??? The imaginative “bad” Muslims? Mexicans? How about those Russians! How about the common “white” trash? Your just gun happy is all and it’s all you worry about, is you.
And now back to the Russia investigation! As Steve Earle once said, "I am laughing and smiling. ... Am I gloating? You're d-mn right!"
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 you go James!!!
