To The Daily Sun,
Bob Joseph’s recent letter about Mr. Trump got me thinking: Just what has actually happened? Let’s review.
The DOJ dismissed charges of interfering with voting in Philadelphia. The Director of HHS told insurance companies that they might be locked out of ACA if they raised their rates. A Fox reporter’s emails and phone records were collected without probable cause. A coordinated attack on a U.S. facility abroad was falsely claimed to be spontaneous and was falsely blamed on a video. The IRS held up approval of organizations’ tax-exempt status because of their perceived political leanings. The U.S. Attorney General boasted that he was the President’s wingman. The DOJ and the BATFE allowed the straw purchase and illegal transport of thousands of firearms across the Mexican border. The President allowed his AG to claim executive privilege when asked about this by Congress. The governor of a border state was not allowed to enforce their border with Mexico. A falsified dossier was used to obtain a warrant to spy on an opposing presidential candidate. The Director of National Intelligence repeatedly lied about the NSA collecting metadata on US citizens without warrants. The head of the FBI gave a 15-minute press conference outlining someone’s alleged crimes and then refused to recommend prosecution. The Vice President withheld aid to an ally until said ally fired a prosecutor whose case was linked to his son. Wow. It’s incredible that he wasn’t impeached.
Oh, while I’m still here, Mr. Joseph both suggests that we “…rise under…the Second Amendment” and that it “…must be done in a peaceful manner”. Which is it, sir?
I do agree that all parties must honor the law. I’m still waiting for Rep. Schiff to admit that he is a witness in his own case.
Additionally, the riders, being British themselves, probably would have said that the Army or the Regulars are coming, not the “British”.
Rick Notkin
Gilford
