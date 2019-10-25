To The Daily Sun,
I have been a resident of this community for most of my adult life. I have seen many highs and some very low lows. For those who were not a member of the community 25+ years ago, or don’t remember, we had a group of disgruntled voters who voted in the so-called “Straight Arrows.” They were a disaster for our community and their effect has been felt for many many years! A few of them are still around and continue to complain about everything in Laconia.
As a result of the Straight Arrows, Laconia eliminated the two-party system of elections and instead began elections without party affiliation. This system has worked very well and we, as a community, continue to work for a healthy, vibrant community that works towards goals that work for the majority of the people.
Unfortunately, the current race for mayor of Laconia is bringing back to me those ugly memories of the Straight Arrows. Peter Spanos is running for mayor and is trying to split this community again. He single handily is trying to create issues that don’t exist! Sanctuary City! Are you serious? I’m not sure of what he wants for our community; I do know he seems to be against almost everything.
Andrew Hosmer has been a councilor and has worked well representing everyone and only cares about what is best for the majority of our community. Please vote for Andrew Hosmer.
Dan Sullivan
Laconia
