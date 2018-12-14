To The Daily Sun,
I write in response to Laconia Daily Sun writer Rick Green's story titled “St. Clair wants to adjust no-wake zone law” (https://www.laconiadailysun.com/news/local/st-clair-wants-to-adjust-no-wake-zone-law/article_c230af8c-f4e2-11e8-bcc1-fb8d14a71b81.html).
The idea that State Rep. Charlie St. Clair has to adjust the speed of the no-wake zone might solve some problems while also spark new ones as well. Erosion and disruption to the environment around these zones are problems quickly coming into the light. With my knowledge from many years of living on Lake Opechee in Laconia, I have learned that many boats that have been manufactured before the advancement of steering can not safely be directed traveling under six mph.
In the article, a citizen of Governor’s Island on Lake Winnipesaukee stated, “... boat wakes can cause erosion, and many boats can maintain steerage at less than six mph.” If not all boats can maintain steerage at under six mph, is this going to cause greater risk of accidents? Many can agree that erosion can be a big problem, especially in a largely populated lake. If the only way we can prevent this is to lower the speed in no-wake zones, it might increase the risk of harmful accidents or human error on one of the most popular lakes in New England.
Trent Fountain
Laconia
