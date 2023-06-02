To The Daily Sun,

Rachel Marsden’s May 31 column published by The Sun starts out lamenting a French regulation banning short-haul flights between points served by train in less than two-and-a-half hours. It rapidly devolves into a screed against the entire issue of climate change, including a baseless insinuation that we don’t know whether human-caused emissions even affect Earth’s temperature.

