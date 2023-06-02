Rachel Marsden’s May 31 column published by The Sun starts out lamenting a French regulation banning short-haul flights between points served by train in less than two-and-a-half hours. It rapidly devolves into a screed against the entire issue of climate change, including a baseless insinuation that we don’t know whether human-caused emissions even affect Earth’s temperature.
The whole piece is a sloppy example of throwing together multiple points related to climate change and climate policy and condemning the whole thing as totally useless.
Take for example Marsden’s questioning whether we even know if a reduction in emissions due to riding a bike (her example) can help keep the Earth’s temperature down. Actually, yes, there’s a connection, and you could quantify it. Of course, one person’s avoided emissions due to biking a few miles instead of driving is tiny. But there are a lot of us, so multiplied hundreds of millions of times, it adds up. The fact is, the connection between emitting greenhouse gases and our warming planet is extremely well understood. There’s really no dispute about it: human-caused emissions have increased atmospheric carbon dioxide by 50% in the last 150 years, and this added blanket of heat-absorbing gas is warming the planet. Marsden claims that this is ideology, but that’s just nonsense. It’s the truth; neither liberal nor conservative.
Objecting to a specific regulation or policy as overly intrusive is totally legit. The answer is conservative voices advocating conservative climate solutions. Trashing the whole issue of climate change as progressive overreach is not the answer. It’s a dangerous distraction preventing us from taking important steps to protect our planet and future generations.
I’d appreciate if The Laconia Daily Sun would consider not publishing pieces like this Rachel Marsden one, which contain a lot of misconceptions.
