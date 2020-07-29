To The Daily Sun,
Most of us older folks are horrified of the daily riots, looting and burning done under the disguise of protesting a certain cause. I must wonder, why the American police do not adapt a riot control method used most successfully in Israel? Wikipedia listed several U.S. police departments purchasing skunk odor it but I have never seen it in action.
Skunk is a malodorant, non-lethal weapon. The material is organic and non-toxic. It can be fired from water cannons and other, hand held devices.
To prevent any legal implication, a rioting crowd should first be made aware via loud speakers of what is coming their way if they do not immediately disperse. Those who stay, deserve the skunk treatment. The potent smell can linger on the clothes for month.
Werner Rebsamen
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.