To The Daily Sun,
Dear Gilford residents:
I am writing to express my support for Amber LaTorre for Gilford School Board in the upcoming election on Tuesday, March 1o. Over the course of the last few years, I have gotten to know Amber, her husband, and her second-grade daughter through her husband's small metal-works business.
As a parent, and grandparent (of two students in the Gilford Public schools) as well as a former teacher for 19 years at Gilford Elementary School, I have seen first hand how the actions of the School Board can directly impact the lives of students, their families and teachers. Amber understands this too, which is why she regularly attends School Board meetings and why she is now running. If elected, I have complete confidence that she will work hard to make sure that every student is treated with dignity and respect. In addition, her professional background is in finance, so she understands the importance of fiscal responsibility while balancing the needs of the children in our community.
This school year, the Gilford School District adapted the "Choose Love" curriculum to build safer, stronger schools. Central to that movement is the idea that "it takes a village" and that each of us needs to be responsible for the community we want to live in. As the "Choose Love" movement makes clear, this means investing in the social and emotional health of our students as well as the academics, so we can create an environment in which we all thrive, no matter our differences. In running for School Board, Amber says that one of her main focuses is to provide students with the tools to be able to do this.
I hope you will get out and vote on Tuesday, March 10!
Wendy Cellers-Fulmer
Gilford
