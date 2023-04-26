To The Daily Sun,

My husband Bernie and I have lived in Moultonborough for three-and-a-half years after retiring here from Nebraska, and we support The HUB. For over a year, this project has been well planned out. The median age in Moultonborough is 55, and there will be benefits for all ages. Moultonborough will be enhanced by making this investment. It will breathe new life into the town and make it feel more alive.

