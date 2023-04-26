My husband Bernie and I have lived in Moultonborough for three-and-a-half years after retiring here from Nebraska, and we support The HUB. For over a year, this project has been well planned out. The median age in Moultonborough is 55, and there will be benefits for all ages. Moultonborough will be enhanced by making this investment. It will breathe new life into the town and make it feel more alive.
The beauty of The HUB is it is a true multifunctional community center. The opportunities for swim lessons and aquatic exercise will be available year round; a large variety of activities in the gym space including a walking track, an updated function hall and commercial kitchen to improve the Meals on Wheels program, and the various civic groups will also all benefit with a new home in the facility. The HUB will be a draw for the people in the surrounding towns who will want to make use of the facility and eat in our restaurants, shop at our businesses, and get gas at our stations. We will be pleased by how much it will be utilized. Not everything the town owns is used by everyone. Our jewel of a library may not be used by everyone, but it is a critical resource to our town. Having an ice rink or pickleball and tennis courts — these are the things that promote socialization for residents, which is so important in a rural community.
Good things cost money, but when we all pitch in we can spread the cost among all of us. We feel strongly that the slight increase on Moultonborough’s very low tax rate will pay great dividends in the future. Let’s seize this opportunity and get it done. Vote yes for The HUB at town meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.