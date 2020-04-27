To The Daily Sun,
I would like to address this letter to the person or persons who constantly fire guns near our small community of Lochmere. If you are practicing for the Olympic sharp-shooting competition, carry on. If not, you had best start husbanding your ammo so you can take out your neighbors when they come after your toilet paper.
Wendy Mauch
Lochmere
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.