To The Daily Sun,
To Laconia City Council:
You made a decision at the end of last April to postpone Motorcycle Week until August 22. At the time because of the uncertainties surrounding the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, that was clearly the correct decision. We now know a lot more about this virus and short of practicing strict social distancing, wearing masks and frequently washing our hands, have yet to find a way to keep it under control. New Hampshire has generally been fortunate; the rate of daily deaths has decreased substantially since early July. Indeed, since March, Belknap County has had only 113 confirmed cases and four deaths, less than 1 percent of the Covid deaths in all of N.H.
HOWEVER, we are not out of the woods yet. We have no vaccines, no cures and precious little heath care capacity to deal with another upsurge in cases. Why then, have you not canceled the event for this year? Nothing has really changed in terms of how the virus is transmitted and the idea of opening up our streets, restaurants, hotels/motels and parks to several hundred thousand visitors from outside of N.H., areas which have not been as careful or as fortunate as us, is an invitation to disaster, an invitation you councilors can STOP right now by canceling the event.
Any reasonable person understands that allowing Motorcycle Weekend to take place will result in an increase in Covid cases, and not just in those attending the rally. There undoubtedly will be an attendant increase in cases in Belknap County residents. We know many of those attending the rally will NOT social distance or wear masks. Fueled by alcohol and other stimulants, many of the people attending the rally will “mingle” with our citizens with little regard for protecting us. They will bring their bad habits to Laconia and surrounding cities. They will leave us with a surge in Covid cases in our residents right after they leave, and thanks to how contact and infections progress geometrically, that surge could last for weeks.
Please do the right thing now. Cancel the rally for this year.
Weldon Bosworth
Gilford
