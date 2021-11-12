To The Daily Sun,
The controversy surrounding the Gunstock Area Commission and the political machinations of the Belknap County Delegation whose representatives know little or nothing about business and tourism and even less about how to run a ski mountain has Belknap County taxpayers, social media and the press spinning their heads a la “The Exorcist.”
The intrigue reported in The Laconia Sun on Nov. 11, is worthy of the recent HBO comedy drama series, “Succession” or perhaps the classic, “The Godfather.” What would some of these Belknap County politicians do if they did not have to entertain themselves by causing turmoil with a group of volunteers who understand the ski industry and tourism and are acting in Belknap County’s best interests?
The politicians of the Belknap Delegation might even have time to fulfill their elected roles of representing their constituents on matters of critical importance, like health, safety, infrastructure and a quality environment and not trying to force their self-serving political agenda onto the 50,000 or so Belknap County residents that pay their taxes and deserve significant input on matters that affect both their recreation and their livelihoods.
I say the matter of whether Gunstock remains the unique, family-oriented ski mountain and recreation area or follows in the footsteps of the several other ski mountains in New Hampshire that have decided size trumped other values is important enough that it should be decided by referendum of all Belknap County taxpayers and not by a few “politicians” who temporarily hold the reins of power.
Let’s get this question on the ballots once and for all so we don’t have to re-visit it every five years or so.
Weldon Bosworth
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.