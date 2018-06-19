To The Dally Sun,
If the people who are fleeing violence, murder, rape, etc. at our borders were blond haired, blue eyed Norwegians, the racist, pretend president we are stuck with would welcome them with open arms. Their children would not be taken from them and locked up like farm animals. Do Hitler's "Aryan Race" policies ring a bell?
Perhaps Trump, Sessions and Neilson can go to the "concentration camps" where these children are being held hostage and toss paper towel rolls at them. Sure helped Puerto Rico!
Peggy Polo
Center Harbor
