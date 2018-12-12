To The Daily Sun,
Over the past few weeks I’ve noticed several letters in The Laconia Daily Sun about mail service (or rather lack there of) in the greater Laconia area.
My wife and I live in a community of 18 individual homes off of Elm Street, in Laconia; DBA: “Country Club Shores on Lake Opechee Lot Owners Association”. Several weeks ago we got a written notice, delivered to our 18 individual mail boxes, that all 18 mailboxes did not conform to postal regulations, specifically as to the height of the mailbox relative to the surface of the pavement. The implied threat was to move the mailbox, or no more mail delivery. Interesting, that this community was built 14 years ago, and mailbox height was not an issue all those years, until now. All of the 18 mailboxes were raised, at an average cost to each home owner of $35 to be in “compliance”.
Mail delivery since the “raising of the boxes” has been sporadic at best. Today (Dec. 11) we learned via our mail carrier that our scheduled mail deliveries would be curtailed from six days per week to TWO!
How can this possibly be? My immediate thought was God forbid, the electric company decides to provide electricity only TWO days per week, the gas company? But then I came to my sensibilities; these are private companies, contracted to provide a service, not government fiefdoms, bleeding our tax money, and not responsible or responsive to the consumer or their customer.
Maybe it’s time to end this U.S. Postal System anarchy and privatize the system.
Roy Carsen
Laconia
