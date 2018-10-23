To The Daily Sun,
Each election cycle brings with it a fresh (or recycled) crop of politicians reaching out, promising to help and being present more than they ever are once elected. It’s off to Washington and unless they are doxed by Donald Trump we’ll never even have their phone number again.
This time we have a chance to elect someone different. Eddie Edwards has been an advocate for business owners and veterans since well before his foray into the political arena. Additionally, during his campaign, he has continued even his low profile work with veterans, attending and participating in not only forums and fundraisers, but assisting people one on one. Eddie’s American values will aid not only our country, but our state, as I know his constituent services would be unparalleled. He’s a man of his word and has proven that he will not ever give his word unless he intends to keep it. In a time when integrity is sorely lacking in so very many areas of our lives, Eddie Edwards is a true beacon of hope.
I certainly hope you will join me in doing what is best for New Hampshire and the USA by sending Eddie Edwards to Congress. Vote on November 6 for Eddie Edwards.
Hillary Seeger
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.